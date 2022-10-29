Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Shares of Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 6316964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Echo Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33.

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

