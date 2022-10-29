EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the September 30th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EBET from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Institutional Trading of EBET
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EBET by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EBET by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EBET in the second quarter valued at $737,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EBET by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EBET by 3,851.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,680 shares during the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EBET Stock Down 5.5 %
EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. EBET had a negative return on equity of 100.04% and a negative net margin of 80.68%. The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.
About EBET
EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.
