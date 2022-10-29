Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Easterly Government Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 321.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of DEA stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $228,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $321,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.