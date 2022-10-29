East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

EWBC opened at $71.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.96. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.