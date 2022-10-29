East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

East West Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 438,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,990,000 after purchasing an additional 461,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 581,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,927,000 after purchasing an additional 190,072 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

