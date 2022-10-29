DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.40 ($28.98) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

DWS opened at €27.28 ($27.84) on Friday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €23.16 ($23.63) and a 12-month high of €39.48 ($40.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.