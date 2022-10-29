DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given New 1,300.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered DSV A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,460.00 to 1,349.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,419.75.

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $67.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $122.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

