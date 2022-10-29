Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 423,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of DOUG traded up 0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 4.66. The company had a trading volume of 357,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.28. Douglas Elliman has a 52 week low of 3.83 and a 52 week high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.21 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 379.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Elliman will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Kramer acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 5.33 per share, for a total transaction of 53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately 213,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.93 per share, for a total transaction of 157,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,587 shares in the company, valued at 532,856.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 288,000 shares of company stock worth $1,159,795. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 159,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,699,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 97,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 126,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

