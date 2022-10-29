Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $260.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

