Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after buying an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

