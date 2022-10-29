Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80 to $6.90 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $101.39. 1,782,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.07.

In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

