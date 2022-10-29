dForce USD Hits One Day Volume of $2,774.00 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004754 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $202.38 million and approximately $2,774.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00272167 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001235 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003727 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019487 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000352 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02671676 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $18,995.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

