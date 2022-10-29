DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.60.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average is $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.81, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 2.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

