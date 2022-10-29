Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 58.6% in October

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DBOEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €204.00 ($208.16) to €206.00 ($210.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($201.73) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.86.
DBOEY stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44.
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
