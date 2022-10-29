Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 58.6% in October

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €204.00 ($208.16) to €206.00 ($210.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($201.73) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.86.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

DBOEY stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

