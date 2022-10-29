Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $41.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.92.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 686,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,547,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 81,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 38,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

