Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €118.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($120.41) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Barclays set a €111.00 ($113.27) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($126.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($115.31) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Vinci Trading Up 1.1 %

DG stock opened at €93.28 ($95.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.60. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($70.96) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($90.61).

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

