Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €145.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

EPA:SU opened at €130.22 ($132.88) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €122.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €125.56. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

