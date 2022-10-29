DEI Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28,712.00 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $28,712.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00272753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001237 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003710 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.