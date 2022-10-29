Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.92 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.36.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of DECK opened at $345.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.94. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $448.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,043,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.