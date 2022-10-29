Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Up 45.1% in October

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,045,600 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the September 30th total of 2,098,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 290.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.20 ($10.41) to €9.70 ($9.90) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($12.04) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.