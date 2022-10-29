Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Danone in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Danone in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Danone Price Performance

BN stock opened at €49.81 ($50.82) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.59. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a one year high of €72.13 ($73.60).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

