Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.24 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $6.24 billion and approximately $305.58 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,654.84 or 0.31973333 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012482 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,241,878,531 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.