DA Davidson Lowers Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $65.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

LOGI stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $87.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.0023 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

