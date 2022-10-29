Cypress Capital LLC Sells 220 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cypress Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.8% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Accenture by 8,042.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $8.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.78. 2,306,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.81.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,830 shares of company stock worth $6,245,748. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

