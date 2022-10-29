Cypress Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VBR stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.51. The company had a trading volume of 568,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.