Cypress Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of VBR stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.51. The company had a trading volume of 568,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
