Cypress Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.53. 4,090,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.73 and its 200 day moving average is $398.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

