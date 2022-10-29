Cypress Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cypress Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 321,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.
Insider Activity
Principal Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.01. 3,594,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24.
Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.
About Principal Financial Group
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.
Read More
