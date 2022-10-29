Cypress Capital LLC Acquires 754 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.40. 2,499,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

