Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $8.76 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,150 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. 7,390,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,877. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

