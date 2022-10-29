Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.73.

ADP traded up $7.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

