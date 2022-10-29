CSFB Lowers TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$15.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective trimmed by CSFB from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.81.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$12.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.52 and a one year high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About TransAlta

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.