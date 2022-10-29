Critical Contrast: EVI Industries (EVI) & Its Competitors

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare EVI Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVI Industries and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $267.32 million $4.09 million 60.40 EVI Industries Competitors $658.23 million $53.89 million 365.65

Analyst Recommendations

EVI Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries. EVI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EVI Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A EVI Industries Competitors 191 835 1433 62 2.54

As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 32.13%. Given EVI Industries’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVI Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 1.53% 3.62% 2.03% EVI Industries Competitors -18.44% -152.18% -3.28%

Summary

EVI Industries rivals beat EVI Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About EVI Industries

(Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.