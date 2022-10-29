Critical Comparison: HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) vs. American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and HRsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -90.47% -19.36% -17.07% HRsoft N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of HRsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

American Well has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HRsoft has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Well and HRsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 5 4 0 2.44 HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well currently has a consensus target price of $7.78, suggesting a potential upside of 93.96%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than HRsoft.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Well and HRsoft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $252.79 million 4.34 -$176.33 million ($0.89) -4.51 HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HRsoft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well.

Summary

American Well beats HRsoft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About HRsoft

(Get Rating)

HRsoft, Inc. provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results. It provides COMPview, a compensation management software system that automates, streamlines, and simplifies complex compensation planning by giving managers a decision support tool to help optimize budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions within organizational guidelines. The company also offers REWARDview, an online employee communication portal that gives a proactive year-round, strategic tool to engage and retain employees by providing a better understanding of the full value of their compensation package, including salary, benefits, equity, and more. In addition, it provides STAYview, a cloud-based stay interview system that provides line managers a strategic tool to conduct structured one-on-one conversations with their team; PERFORMview, a cloud-based software, which streamlines and simplifies the performance review process; CONTENTview, a cloud-based employee portal that offers self-service access to online HR content; and RECRUITview, a cloud-based strategic recruiting software that automates, optimizes, and centralizes various recruitment efforts. The company was formerly known as Workstream, Inc. and changed its name to HRsoft, Inc. in March 2014. HRsoft, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

