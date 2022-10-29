Credit Suisse Group Boosts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $173.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $169.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.23.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $145.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a 52-week low of $135.10 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $986,398 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in F5 by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,109 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in F5 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $2,463,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in F5 by 440.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.