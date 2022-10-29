Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading Down 2.1%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.46. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Crawford United Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Crawford United Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.