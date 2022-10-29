Covenant Price Reaches $2.52 on Major Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Covenant has a market capitalization of $156.94 million and approximately $184,172.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Covenant has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00012177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,337,144 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.