Covenant Hits 1-Day Volume of $180,980.00 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $156.20 million and $180,980.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00011977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,680.56 or 0.32015624 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,337,144 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

