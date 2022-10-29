Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 241,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Countryside Partnerships Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSPLF remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Friday. Countryside Partnerships has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 264 ($3.19) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Countryside Partnerships has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Countryside Partnerships Company Profile

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

