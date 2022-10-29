COTI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $92.29 Million (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. COTI has a market cap of $92.29 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.24 or 0.31991631 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012496 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

COTI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.