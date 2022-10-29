Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after purchasing an additional 237,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average is $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

