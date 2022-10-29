Contrasting Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) & Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) and Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eliem Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences $23.44 million 7.68 -$50.33 million ($1.92) -3.08 Eliem Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.48 million ($2.16) -1.54

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Eliem Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eliem Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpine Immune Sciences. Alpine Immune Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eliem Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpine Immune Sciences and Eliem Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eliem Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 164.64%. Eliem Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.72%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than Eliem Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Eliem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences -169.82% -47.34% -23.12% Eliem Therapeutics N/A -29.27% -28.09%

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Eliem Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company for the development of ALPN-101; and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to develop next-generation SPEAR T cell products. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company also develops preclinical pipeline programs, such as Kv7 Program for pain, epilepsy, and depression; and Anxiolytic for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

