ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:CNOBP opened at $19.80 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.09.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
