CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.21-$3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. CONMED also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.21-$3.28 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.25.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.11. 592,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. CONMED has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $159.11.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. Equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CONMED by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in CONMED by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 104,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CONMED by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

