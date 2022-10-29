CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.21-$3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. CONMED also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.21-$3.28 EPS.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CNMD traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.11. 592,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. CONMED has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered CONMED from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

