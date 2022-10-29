Concord Wealth Partners Has $908,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $9.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,091. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $274.81. The company has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.40.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

