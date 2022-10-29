Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.53. 29,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,393,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 240,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 376,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

