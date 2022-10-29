Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Short Interest Up 28.6% in October

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Compugen
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Compugen by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,781,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 552,817 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compugen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 492,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 68,338 shares in the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.
Compugen Stock Performance
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Compugen
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
