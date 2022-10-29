Compound USD Coin Price Reaches $0.0219 on Exchanges (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $918.59 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound USD Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. Compound USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.