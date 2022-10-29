Compound (COMP) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $372.60 million and $45.09 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $51.27 or 0.00245862 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.6783357 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $36,799,851.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

