Compound Achieves Market Cap of $376.18 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $376.18 million and $46.99 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $51.76 or 0.00251443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00139077 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00065782 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00020530 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000361 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.37691113 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $52,375,714.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.